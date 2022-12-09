Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

ARLO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.