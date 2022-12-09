Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 2,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.
Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.