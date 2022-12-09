Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 2,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

