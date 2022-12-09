Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.