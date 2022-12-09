Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.