Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %
PM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.54. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
