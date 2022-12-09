Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 4.1% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.