Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.94 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 114.62%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.