Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,832. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

