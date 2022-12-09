Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,088,747 shares of company stock worth $37,401,014 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

