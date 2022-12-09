ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) President Dana Staggs Buys 1,000 Shares

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) President Dana Staggs bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,937.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BANX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635. The company has a market cap of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.55. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

