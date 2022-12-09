ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $47.33 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and $1.91 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07080926 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,094,075.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

