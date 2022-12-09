ASD (ASD) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and $1.91 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07080926 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,094,075.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

