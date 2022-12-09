ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Increased to SEK 260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASAZY. Societe Generale lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.83.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.