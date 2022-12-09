ATB Capital Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$1.15

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Questor Technology Trading Up 12.5 %

CVE:QST opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$32.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

