Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,384 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Atkore worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 29.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 32.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.