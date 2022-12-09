Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

