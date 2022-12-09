ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.53

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.53 and traded as high as C$46.67. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$45.07, with a volume of 82,075 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 29.04.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

