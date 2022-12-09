Audius (AUDIO) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $142.87 million and $8.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

