Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $143.01 million and $11.03 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.00 or 0.05556837 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00507686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.25 or 0.30345885 BTC.

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

