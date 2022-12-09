Avalanche Hits One Day Trading Volume of $121.87 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.54 or 0.00078758 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $121.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025559 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 415,972,826 coins and its circulating supply is 310,566,836 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

