Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 10,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,749,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

