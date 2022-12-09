Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma Sells 4,202 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
ACLS stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.65.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.