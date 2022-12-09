Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma Sells 4,202 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACLS stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

