Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.18. 9,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYASF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

