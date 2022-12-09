BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.40

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.30. BAE Systems shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 7,062 shares.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.