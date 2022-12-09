BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
Shares of BDORY stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
