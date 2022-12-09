Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

