Bank of Marin Buys 639 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.49. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $186.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

