Bank of Marin Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of Marin reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.46. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

