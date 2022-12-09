Bank of Marin Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Marin lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303,937. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

