Bank of Marin Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 155,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,296. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

