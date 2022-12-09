Bank of Marin Invests $361,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

VCR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.33. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,580. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $350.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

