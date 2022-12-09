Bank of Marin Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Marin trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $272.76. 15,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,065. The firm has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.