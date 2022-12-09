Bank of Marin Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 118.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $105.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

