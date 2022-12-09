Bank of Marin Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Marin cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.87. 2,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,107. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.92.

