Bank of Marin Sells 62 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Marin reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.80. 7,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,575. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.