Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.83

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.83 and traded as low as $15.51. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 1,693 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.47%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
