Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

