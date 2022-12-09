Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKIMF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

