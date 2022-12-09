Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 110 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 85.93 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 95,618,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,865,930. The company has a market capitalization of £23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,432.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.31.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

