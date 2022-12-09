Barclays Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $72.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth $38,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

