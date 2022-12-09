Barclays Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

