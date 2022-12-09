Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 5% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 5,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 53,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.05 million and a P/E ratio of -18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

Insider Activity at Barksdale Resources

In related news, Director Peter Mcrae sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,600.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

