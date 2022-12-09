BarnBridge (BOND) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $30.45 million and $5.36 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00023032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

