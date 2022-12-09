BarnBridge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.03 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00023418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 2% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

