Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,745 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 536,296 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after acquiring an additional 895,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.81. 198,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,037,132. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

