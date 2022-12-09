Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-$7.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.38 billion-$48.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($85.26) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($72.63) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 670,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.