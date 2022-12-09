Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0385 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $114.36 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.88 or 0.07421922 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025477 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

