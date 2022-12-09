Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0389

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $115.42 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.25 or 0.07438681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.