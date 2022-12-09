Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0043

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $43.49 million and approximately $235,994.10 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

