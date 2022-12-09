Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.41. Berry shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 349 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Berry Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $568.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Berry Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Berry by 120.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $341,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Berry by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 33.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

